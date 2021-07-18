Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the June 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 67,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem during the first quarter worth about $736,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,468. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ocean Bio-Chem has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $22.55. The company has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.33.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, home care, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, waxes, enzyme fuel treatments, private label products, motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, brush handles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

