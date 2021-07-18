Offshift (XFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Offshift coin can currently be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00002810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 9% against the US dollar. Offshift has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $29,603.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,685.47 or 0.99870476 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00035181 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006483 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00050746 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000849 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003118 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00008637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,350,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

