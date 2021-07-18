OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 42,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OFS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on OFS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OFS Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 17.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 13.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after buying an additional 49,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Standard LLC boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 181.6% during the first quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 248,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 160,286 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,466. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. The company had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.65%.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

