One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ONE LIBERTY PROPERTIES, INC. is a real estate investment trust which invests primarily in improved, commercial real estate under long-term net lease. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OLP. Aegis initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NYSE:OLP opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $14.93 and a 12-month high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $612.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.40.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,419,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,608,000 after buying an additional 90,313 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,027,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $1,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 35,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,416,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

