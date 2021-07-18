Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.58. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JPM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

NYSE JPM opened at $151.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $91.38 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 billion. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 12,376 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,251,000 after buying an additional 470,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 26,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 17,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $2,691,159.86. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

