O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Portfolio Manager Sells $70,776.00 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 2,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $70,776.00.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $601.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.21. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $602.41. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $685,386,000 after buying an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,071,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. 79.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

