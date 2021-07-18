Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Insider Sells $29,735.76 in Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) insider George Craig Shapiro sold 156,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $29,735.76.

George Craig Shapiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, George Craig Shapiro sold 50,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $20,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, George Craig Shapiro sold 300,800 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.13, for a total transaction of $39,104.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, George Craig Shapiro sold 9,955 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $1,393.70.

On Friday, June 11th, George Craig Shapiro sold 150,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $22,500.00.

On Friday, May 28th, George Craig Shapiro sold 140,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, George Craig Shapiro sold 225,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $47,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 12th, George Craig Shapiro sold 150,100 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total value of $43,529.00.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

