Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Short Interest Update

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the June 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Dennis Erani sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $172,740.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,314,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,936,387.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $2,296,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,201,218 shares of company stock worth $68,724,479. Company insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Organogenesis in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Organogenesis stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 688,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,038. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.66. Organogenesis has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.