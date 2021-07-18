Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Get Oriental Land alerts:

Oriental Land stock opened at $28.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $34.55.

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oriental Land had a negative net margin of 31.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $315.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Oriental Land will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Oriental Land Company Profile

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.