Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 32,171 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.13% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OR stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $15.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.21.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

