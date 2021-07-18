OST Market Capitalization Reaches $2.99 Million (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, OST has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar. OST has a total market cap of $2.99 million and $402,324.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00807433 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. OST’s official website is ost.com . OST’s official message board is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

