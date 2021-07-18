Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock Position Reduced by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 12.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.38.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $57.60 and a 1 year high of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

