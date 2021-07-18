Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Sells $615,010.00 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $615,010.00.

OMI stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $43.70. 722,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,082. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.07. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.22. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 43.12% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.44%.

OMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Owens & Minor from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMI. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 20.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter worth about $582,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

