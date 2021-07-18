Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,724,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,240,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $9,890,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

