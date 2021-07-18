Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Buys Shares of 60,000 Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPACU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPACU. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at $182,000.

NASDAQ GPACU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.72.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

