Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $159,000 Investment in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $173,000.

Shares of BCACU opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.75. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $12.45.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

