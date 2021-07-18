Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $203,000 Investment in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:VTIQU) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,390,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $11,332,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,831,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,775,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $2,509,000.

Shares of VTIQU stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

