Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Makes New $223,000 Investment in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of ACE Convergence Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition by 423.3% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 469,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after purchasing an additional 379,847 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,203,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,853,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $9.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $13.50.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

