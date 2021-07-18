Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Position in Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POWRU. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Powered Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000.

OTCMKTS POWRU opened at $10.00 on Friday. Powered Brands has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

