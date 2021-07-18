Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Purchases New Shares in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. owned 0.30% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $933,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,398,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.74.

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the gaming and hospitality sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.