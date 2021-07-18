Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 85.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,377 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVOKU. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,689,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,732,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVOKU opened at $10.36 on Friday. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

