Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. Takes $994,000 Position in LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK)

Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIVK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $562,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $843,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LIV Capital Acquisition by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 172,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

LIVK stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99.

LIV Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

