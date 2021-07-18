Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Instruments plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of high technology tools and systems. Its operating segment includes Nanotechnology Tools, Industrial Products and Service. Nanotechnology Tools segment includes high technology tools to characterize, analyze, manipulate and fabricate at a nano scale. Industrial Products segment develops and manufactures tools and components for industrial applications. Service segment deals with knowledgeable support services, training and refurbishment. Oxford Instruments plc is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $17.70 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

