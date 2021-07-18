PAC Global Reaches Market Cap of $172.59 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001493 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007651 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.86 or 0.01390421 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

