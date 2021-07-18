Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) Short Interest Down 66.7% in June

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF (NASDAQ:VETS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $40.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10.

Pacer Military Times Best Employers ETF Company Profile

