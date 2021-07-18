Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $875.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pampa Energía will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

