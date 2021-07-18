Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics that treat infectious disease agents. The Company’s lead product candidate, omadacycline, is a tetracycline-derived antibiotic being developed for use as a first-line monotherapy for serious community-acquired bacterial infections where antibiotic resistance is of concern for treating physicians. Its second product candidate, WC 3035 is a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as Transcept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. WBB Securities upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.95. The company has a market cap of $277.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.53. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $11.23.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Randall B. Brenner sold 5,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300.00. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 364,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,761 shares of company stock worth $1,073,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

