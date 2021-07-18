Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 185,000 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Park West Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 185,000 shares during the quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 40 North Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Talend by 22.8% in the first quarter. 40 North Management LLC now owns 3,192,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,148,000 after acquiring an additional 592,150 shares during the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. bought a new position in Talend in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,810,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Talend by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,052,000 after buying an additional 390,957 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Talend by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,451,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,642,000 after buying an additional 395,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tensile Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Talend by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 925,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 72,948 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLND opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.86. Talend S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $79.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 28.29% and a negative return on equity of 147.42%. Analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $145,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,057,607.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

