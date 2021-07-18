Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to post ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.01). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 51.71%. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,944,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $234,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801,254 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,016,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,421,000 after purchasing an additional 261,077 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,568,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,575,000 after purchasing an additional 617,069 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at about $27,845,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,123,000 after purchasing an additional 265,577 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.69%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

