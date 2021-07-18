PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) & comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Critical Review

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.0% of PayPal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of comScore shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of PayPal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of comScore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

PayPal has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, comScore has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PayPal and comScore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PayPal 22.80% 20.21% 5.63% comScore -20.18% -29.01% -9.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PayPal and comScore’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PayPal $21.45 billion 16.13 $4.20 billion $2.64 111.60 comScore $356.04 million 0.92 -$47.92 million ($0.67) -6.07

PayPal has higher revenue and earnings than comScore. comScore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PayPal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for PayPal and comScore, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PayPal 0 5 34 1 2.90 comScore 0 0 3 0 3.00

PayPal currently has a consensus target price of $297.15, suggesting a potential upside of 0.86%. comScore has a consensus target price of $5.67, suggesting a potential upside of 39.23%. Given comScore’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe comScore is more favorable than PayPal.

Summary

PayPal beats comScore on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions. It allows its customers to use their account for both purchase and paying for goods, as well as to transfer and withdraw funds. The firm also enables consumers to exchange funds with merchants using funding sources, which include bank account, PayPal account balance, PayPal Credit account, credit and debit card or other stored value products. It offers consumers person-to-person payment solutions through its PayPal Website and mobile application, Venmo and Xoom. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About comScore

comScore, Inc. operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle. Its ratings and planning products and services also comprises TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics; Cross-Platform Suite, which integrates person-level linear TV viewership with digital audience data; and OnDemand Essentials that provides transactional tracking and reporting. In addition, its ratings and planning products comprise Comscore Campaign Ratings for verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; validated Campaign Essentials, which validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption. The company also offers analytics and optimization products and services that provide solutions for planning, optimization, and evaluation of advertising campaigns and brand protection. In addition, it offers movies reporting and analytics products and services to measure movie viewership and box office results by capturing movie ticket sales in real time or near real time. It serves digital publishers, television networks, movie studios, content owners, brand advertisers, agencies, and technology providers. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

