PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.75% of PDF Solutions worth $4,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,300,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,697,000 after purchasing an additional 15,123 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,716,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,516,000 after purchasing an additional 153,802 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,216,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after buying an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 974,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,038,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.77 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.44 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

