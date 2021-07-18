PDT Partners LLC Buys 8,700 Shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 280.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,404 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 170,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,592,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 75,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 46,297 shares during the last quarter. 64.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

Nova Measuring Instruments stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.09 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVMI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.