PDT Partners LLC Has $856,000 Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,033 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 245.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,318,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 937,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 611,313 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 160.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,699,000 after acquiring an additional 218,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,062.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 192,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 176,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VNDA. Bank of America began coverage on Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Vanda Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 0.50. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 12.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,925 shares in the company, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

