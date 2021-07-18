PDT Partners LLC Invests $1.12 Million in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 17,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XRAY opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.20.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.44.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.