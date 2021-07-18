PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $70,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $222,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.75. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.32 and a 52 week high of $56.97.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.05 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.21%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

