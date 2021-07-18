PDT Partners LLC Sells 2,444 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,444 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Calavo Growers worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.64. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $56.16 and a one year high of $85.40.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $276.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVGW shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Calavo Growers in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

About Calavo Growers

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.