PDT Partners LLC Sells 836 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 836 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $88.52 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $190.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

