PDT Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 47.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in American States Water were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 758.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 284.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American States Water stock opened at $85.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American States Water has a one year low of $69.25 and a one year high of $86.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.39.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $117.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is 57.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays started coverage on American States Water in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

