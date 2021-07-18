Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,704 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Peloton Interactive by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 205.3% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

PTON stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,593,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,590. The stock has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.29 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.83. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.23 and a fifty-two week high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $1,610,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at $28,858,482.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total value of $9,479,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,683,476.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,641,211 and have sold 984,876 shares valued at $103,788,451. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised Peloton Interactive to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

