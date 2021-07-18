Pentwater Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 20,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in Orion Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Orion Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ OHPAU opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.88.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHPAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.