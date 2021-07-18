Pentwater Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:NDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDACU. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $765,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of NightDragon Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,117,000.

NDACU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05. NightDragon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

NightDragon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

