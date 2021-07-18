Pentwater Capital Management LP Takes Position in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CFFEU. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,960,000.

NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.11 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

