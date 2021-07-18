People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of People’s Bank of Commerce stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.44. People’s Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCMKTS:PBCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.65 million during the quarter.

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It accepts noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, checking, and time deposits, as well as money market accounts. The company offers home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines, including auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and certificates of deposit; home lot and construction loans; and commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and savings secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans; and debit and credit cards.

