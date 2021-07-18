Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL) Shares Down 0.3%

Peoples Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PPLL)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $72.25 and last traded at $72.25. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.31.

About Peoples (OTCMKTS:PPLL)

Peoples Ltd. operates as the holding company for PS Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers in Pennsylvania, the United States. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, time and savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

