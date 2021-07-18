Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 3,261.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,261.38 ($42.61).

PSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,180 ($41.55) to GBX 3,340 ($43.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,530 ($46.12) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,360 ($43.90) to GBX 3,420 ($44.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of PSN stock traded up GBX 19.62 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 2,955.62 ($38.62). The company had a trading volume of 777,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,855. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9,175.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81. Persimmon has a 1-year low of GBX 1,622 ($21.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,272 ($42.75).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.74%.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

