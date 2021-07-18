Phala Network (PHA) Achieves Market Cap of $136.43 Million

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00002368 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $136.43 million and $32.27 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00049076 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014028 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $255.62 or 0.00806720 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,834,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

