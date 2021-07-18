Phala.Network (PHA) Reaches One Day Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded 29.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00049781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00828300 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Phala.Network Coin Profile

PHA is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.