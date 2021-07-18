PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the June 15th total of 116,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 546,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PHX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.93.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $4.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 33.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher T. Fraser acquired 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 232,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,914. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 259,158 shares of company stock worth $590,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 210.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 24,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 367.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 37,783 shares in the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

