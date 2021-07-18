Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $87.14 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $32.80 and a 1-year high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.38.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.74%.

PNFP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 259.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,083,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,083,000 after buying an additional 782,474 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $50,333,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 877.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 387.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 597,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,959,000 after purchasing an additional 474,735 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 26.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,911,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,511,000 after purchasing an additional 398,118 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

