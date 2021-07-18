Piper Sandler Comments on Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $3.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.38 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on TSCO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $189.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $127.78 and a 12-month high of $200.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $145,326,000. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after acquiring an additional 805,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

